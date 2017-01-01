GJSENTINEL.COM

Email Letters: December 30, 2016 Marijuana in Grand Junction is not worth the risks it poses Grand Junction will one day be … more

Printed Letters: December 30, 2016 Outgoing President Obama’s recent land grab in creating Bears Ears National Monument is less … more

A unilateral legacy While we don’t necessarily have a problem with President Barack Obama’s designation of … more

Army, Navy, Air Force, EPA From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of – EPA? If sending Marines, Navy Seals, and … more

Email Letters: December 29, 2016 Obama’s move on Bears Ears less about conservation, more about narcissism Outgoing … more