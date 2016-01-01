Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

GJSentinel.com Blogs

History According to Bob

Late July tough on 1869 Powell expedition

Things weren't looking good in the middle of what we now call Canyonlands National Park in the summer of 1869. Jack Sumner, the second in command of the John Wesley Powell expedition to explore the Green and Colorado rivers, expressed his concern in his journal. "July 17th - 18th … more

See all History According to Bob entries

Let's Get Dirty

Harvesting roots

Some of my potato plants had died down and had turned brown, so I decided to dig potatoes over the weekend. If the plant had any green or new growth on it, I left it in the ground, hoping that it would keep on forming more potatoes. Or that the ones underground would get … more

See all Let's Get Dirty entries

Penny Pinchers

Wal-Mart didn’t save me any money

So after reading a post from the 100 Days of Real Food blogger about Wal-Mart's improved selection of organic goods, I decided to head over there on Saturday for my weekly grocery shopping trip.  My bill at my usual store seems to just be growing and growing, and I thought maybe I … more

See all Penny Pinchers entries
Other Community Blogs
  • Bikegjco.com

    Fruita and Grand Junction mountain biking trails have grown by leaps and bounds. Find trails, ideas and more.

  • The War On Wrong - Rick Wagner

    It's not that they know so little, it's that so much of what they know is wrong.

  • Tourné Cooking

    Turn up your home cooking with our food columnist, Suzanne Hanzl.

  • Moore Minutes

    I'm Lisa, a twenty-something year old girl who dreams big and feels life deeply. I blog about ideas on cooking, entertaining, home decor, party ideas and more!

  • Mesa County Libraries Blog

    Helping you discover books, music, movies and events at your Mesa County Libraries.

  • Listful Thinking

    Hi! I’m Stephanie, and I like lists almost as much as I like overusing parenthetical statements.

  • Nancy's Arts

    A reference-rich site explaining fun, creative arts and crafts and knitting projects.

Music On the Goe

It’s Bronco Country’s Party and We’re Just Lucky To Be Invited

For one night back in November, all was right in the world. The small side of Sabrosa was stacked five deep at the bar with freaks and geeks getting loose, alternating between bottles of Sessions Premium Lager and shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. Waves of Grand Junction’s bored … more

See all Music On the Goe entries

Birds and More

MIGRATION ROCKS! (TRUTH IN ADVERTISING!)

I admit to being a little dishonest in my last blog. I wanted folks to consider butterflies as another reason to be outdoors. Now is, perhaps, the peak of butterfly season so why not pay attention? Where I wasn’t quite truthful was in my reference to the Cornell website’s … more

See all Birds and More entries

Search More Jobs

Find more cars on GJWheels.com!



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy