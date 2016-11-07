SHARE

7 accused of welfare fraud in Leadville area

DENVER — Seven people have been charged with welfare fraud in connection with more than $100,000 worth of stolen money and services in the Leadville area.

The Denver Post reports that the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the charges Friday, which include forgery, theft and attempt to influence a public servant.

The allegations stem from an investigation by the Lake County Department of Human Services.

The probe centered on benefits received by the suspects in the form of food assistance and health care.

District Attorney Bruce Brown says his office, which covers Summit, Eagle and Clear Creek counties, has prosecuted over a dozen similar cases in the past year. Those resulted in courts ordering suspects to pay about $160,000 in restitution.