SHARE

Fruita, Palisade, Colorado Mesa suffer loses in football playoffs

Four of the five area teams in the high school football playoffs went down to defeat on Saturday.

Fruita Monument had three first-half turnovers that opened the door for Chatfield to pick up a 36-28 win.

Even with the turnovers, the Wildcats scored in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. But the Chargers put together a late drive to run out the clock and advance to the Class 4A semifinals.

In Class 3A, turnovers also cost Palisade in its 44-40 loss to Mead. Palisade took the lead in the fourth quarter but Mead scored on a long pass to retake the lead with less than three minutes remaining. It was the Bulldogs fourth straight loss in the 3A quarterfinals.

Meeker was the lone winner on Saturday with its 34-24 win over Bennett.

The Cowboys will be looking for its first-ever state title when they play Strasburg in Meeker for the Class 1A state championship probably next Saturday.

Strasburg defeated Paonia, 49-28 to end the Eagles shot at a fourth straight 1A title game.

Meeker (12-0) and Strasbug (12-0) are the 1 and 2 seeds in the 1A playoffs.

In Class 2A, Delta lost to Kent Denver, 21-14 in the semifinals.

In the NCAA Division II playoffs, Colorado Mesa lost in Texas to Texas A&M Commerce, 34-23.