Arapahoe Basin receives final approval for expansion

By The AP
Tuesday, November 22, 2016

FRISCO — Final plans have been approved for the Arapahoe Basin’s expansion of backcountry terrain.

The Summit Daily reports that the White River National Forest issued its final decision on the Summit County resort’s plans Monday. A majority of the ski area’s original requests were approved, including a new chairlift, summer activities and a 33-acre expansion into the steep terrain known as the Beavers.

Arapahoe Basin officials can now move forward with the work for the improvements.

Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth says the Beavers project will happen first and likely take three years to complete. Full access including a new chairlift could be open as soon as the 2018-19 season.

