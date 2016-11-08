SHARE

Aspen park vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

ASPEN — An Aspen playground has been vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The Aspen Times reports that Aspen police received a report Sunday of vandalism at the Burlingame development’s Harmony Park. Playground equipment had been sprayed with “666” the letters “RIP” and multiple swastikas.

Aspen police Sgt. Rob Fabrocini says graffiti occasionally pops up in alleys around town but it isn’t often depicting Nazi symbols. He says he believes the vandalism was committed by children who don’t understand the symbols’ meanings.

Fabrocini says he plans to forward pictures of the vandalism to the department’s school resource officer, who will ask if Aspen teachers recognize the style.