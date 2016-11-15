SHARE

BLM finalizes drilling methane waste rules

The Obama administration today said it has finalized a Bureau of Land Management rule to limit methane waste related to oil and gas development on federal and tribal lands.

The action is being hailed by conservation and health organizations but has been opposed by some industry groups. The Western Energy Alliance and Independent Petroleum Association of American immediately announced they have filed a lawsuit challenging the new rule.

The Interior Department said in a release today that the rule “updates 30-year old regulations governing venting, flaring, and leaks of natural gas, and will help curb waste of public resources, reduce harmful methane emissions, and provide a fair return on public resources for federal taxpayers, tribes and states.”

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

“This rule to prevent waste of our nation’s natural gas supplies is good government, plain and simple,” Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said in the release. “We are proving that we can cut harmful methane emissions that contribute to climate change, while putting in place standards that make good economic sense for the nation.”

The Interior Department said the rules will be phased in over time and will require energy companies to cut flaring in half on oil wells on public and tribal lands, periodically inspect their operations for leaks, replace outdated equipment that vents large quantities of gas, and limit venting from storage tanks and gas losses when removing liquids from wells.

“To ensure a fair return to the American taxpayer, the rule also clarifies when operators owe royalties on flared gas, and restores the government’s congressionally authorized flexibility to set royalty rates at or above 12.5 percent of the value of production,” Interior said.

The rule will have limited impact on oil and gas operations in Colorado because the state in 2014 passed the nation’s first rules specifically targeting methane emissions from oil and gas development. However, rule supporters in the state say the federal protections are needed to prevent waste and protect Colorado air from emissions coming from other states.