Canvasser accused of forging signatures pleads guilty

DENVER — A canvasser accused of forging voter signatures while collecting petitions to help former state Rep. Jon Keyser qualify for Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has pleaded guilty to two counts forgery.

The Denver Post reports 45-year-old Maureen Moss entered her plea Thursday and faces up to six years in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 20.

Prosecutors say Moss submitted numerous forged petition signatures to her employer, who in turn provided the petitions to Keyser’s political campaign. The campaign then submitted them to the Colorado Secretary of State.

The state originally said Keyser had failed to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot but later ruled he did.

Keyser went on to lose the crowded primary race to Darryl Glenn, who in turn lost his Senate bid to incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet.