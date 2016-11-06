SHARE

Central, Fruita in 4A football playoffs, Palisade seeded third in 3A

Just one season after playing at the Class 3A level, Central played its way into the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Warriors, with their explosive spread offense under coach Shawn Marsh, was given the 15th seed announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association on Sunday.

Central (6-4) will face No. 2 Chatfield (9-1) in the first round in the Denver area.

After several years of struggles on the football field, including a 21-game losing streak, the Warriors petitioned and was granted a play-down request to try and rebuild its football program. Central played at 3A for two seasons.

Fruita Monument (6-4) was given the 10th seed in the 4A playoffs and will play No. 7 Monarch (7-3) on the road.

The Wildcats have been on a roll lately, scoring at least 41 points in six straight games. Last year, the first under coach Todd Casebier, the Wildcats qualified for the Class 5A playoffs and won their first-round game.

Fruita dropped to 4A this season after an enrollment re-alignment by CHSAA.

Fruita and Central will meet in the quarterfinals if they both win.

The dates and times for many of the playoff games have not yet been announced.

Denver South (10-0), the only unbeaten team in 4A, is the No. 1 seed. After a slow start, Fruita battled the Rebels to a close game back on Oct. 8, losing 49-42.

Following the Fruita win, the Rebels won their last four games by a 201-0 point differential.

In Class 3A, Palisade (9-1) is the third seed and will play at Stocker Stadium on either Friday or Saturday.

Coming off a 49-14 win over Rifle to win the Western Slope Conference, the Bulldogs are playing extremely well and will host Evergreen (6-4) in the first round.

Rifle (8-2) is the other WSC team to make the 3A playoffs. The Bears are the 10th seed and will travel to Holy Family (8-2) in the first round. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

The teams have a common opponent in Palisade. Holy Family defeated the Bulldogs in the second week of the season, 52-48. Discovery Canyon (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A. Two-time defending state champs Pueblo East (9-1) is the No. 2 seed.

Class 2A and 1A started the playoffs this past weekend.

Delta (7-3) moved into the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs after a 14-7 win over Faith Christian on Saturday.

The Panthers will host No. 2 Resurrection Christian (10-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In Class 1A, three teams from the 1A Western Slope Conference remain alive in the playoffs.

Meeker (10-0) is the top seed and will travel to Platte Canyon the ninth seed.

Paonia (9-1), the third seed, will host No. 6 Burlington (8-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cedaredge (8-2), the 10th seed, will host No. 2 Strasburg (10-0) after the Bruins’ upset win on Saturday.

The teams have a common opponent in Grand Valley. Strasburg defeated the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs 54-0, and Cedaredge beat the Cardinals 39-0 on Oct. 21.