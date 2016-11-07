Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Clifton woman dead in shooting on Sunday

By Gabrielle Porter
Monday, November 7, 2016

A Clifton woman is dead and one other person hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 3200 block of B 1/2 Road, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not identified either person, but the office wrote in a release Monday morning that the man who was hospitalized sustained a gunshot wound that “does not appear life-threatening.”

“This incident appears to be isolated to the parties involved and not a random act,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-241-STOP or the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 970-244-3526.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel.

