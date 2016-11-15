Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Colorado State University gets record $53.3 million gift

By The AP
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has received the largest gift in its history, $53.3 million to the engineering college for scholarships, faculty and research.

CSU said Tuesday the gift is from Walter Scott Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, a former board chairman of Colorado-based Level 3 Communications.

Scott is a 1953 graduate of CSU, then known as Colorado A&M. The engineering college will be renamed the Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering.

CSU said the donation will fund the creation of four presidential chairs in water, health, energy and environment. It will also help build laboratories for teaching and research and provide discretionary funds for strategic initiatives and leadership programs.

Previously, Scott and his wife, Suzanne, gave $10 million toward a $69 million building at the engineering school.

