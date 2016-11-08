SHARE

Delay in voting

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: System is back up, Reiner reports.

The state’s main voter database is down all across Colorado, local elections officials reported today.

While the problem is causing a delay for people who are not dropping off mail-in ballots, it has caused delays for those who came to local polling centers to vote in person.

Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner said her elections workers are giving people a choice: Use a provisional ballot, which will count as a regular one, or wait until the system comes back up.

When that will be, however, is unknown.