Delay in voting
UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: System is back up, Reiner reports.
The state’s main voter database is down all across Colorado, local elections officials reported today.
While the problem is causing a delay for people who are not dropping off mail-in ballots, it has caused delays for those who came to local polling centers to vote in person.
Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner said her elections workers are giving people a choice: Use a provisional ballot, which will count as a regular one, or wait until the system comes back up.
When that will be, however, is unknown.
