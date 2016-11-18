Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Denver man fined $11,000 for poaching trophy elk

By The AP
Friday, November 18, 2016

CRAIG — A Denver man has been fined $11,000 for illegally killing a trophy elk.

The Craig Daily Press reports that the man was sentenced Monday in Moffat County Court after pleading guilty to shooting the six-point bull elk in 2015. The man may lose hunting privileges in Colorado pending a review of the case by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The usual fine for the charge is $1,000 but the man was fined an additional $10,000 because he poached an elk with at least six points on one antler beam.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Mike Swaro says Game Management Unit 2, where the poaching took place, is managed for trophy elk and it can take more than 20 years to legally draw a tag to hunt in the area.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy