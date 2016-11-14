SHARE

Denver man freed from prison acquitted of rape

DENVER — A Denver man who spent 28 years in prison for a rape he long denied committing has been acquitted in the attack.

Clarence Moses-EL was released from prison last year after another prisoner claimed he was responsible but prosecutors put him on trial again. On Monday, jurors found him not guilty of all charges.

Moses-EL walked out of the courtroom to applause and supporters chanting “It’s over” and “This is what justice looks like.”

He was convicted in 1988 and lost several bids to clear his name. He won the right to perform DNA testing on the evidence in the case but police threw it away. Lawmakers pushed for a new trial for him in 2008 but the effort was blocked by then-Gov. Bill Ritter, the former Denver district attorney.