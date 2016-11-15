Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Denver orders homeless to leave sidewalks near shelters

By The AP
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

DENVER — Denver is ordering about 150 people homeless people living on the sidewalks near the city’s shelters to move out for the second time this year.

After giving people notice that Tuesday was the deadline to leave, police arrived in the morning and watched as the homeless packed up their belongings. Some chanted “No handcuffs. Give us homes.”

The city wants the homeless to move into shelters. It plans to take any belongings that are left behind and put them in storage so people can claim them later.

The sweep follows another at the same location in March and comes as homeless people are suing the city to stop its crackdowns on public camping as housing prices have soared in the growing city.

