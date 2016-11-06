SHARE

Update: Deputies work afternoon shooting case

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are piecing together the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Deputies were alerted to a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who has being taken in a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to scanner reports.

Deputy Amanda Erkman said the sheriff’s office can only confirm they are working on a shooting situation, but authorities cannot yet release the number of victims.

A suspect is in custody, she said, and “we do have the situation under control.”

Erkman said she could not immediately confirm that at car chase toward Delta following the shooting was related.

Police were focusing on a home at 3216 B 1/2 Road, where the shooting may have originated, the scanner reported. Road blocks had been constructed in the area as police talked to neighbors. Scanner reports indicated several neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

At the same time, law enforcement in the Delta area were put on alert to keep an eye out for a speeding pickup truck. Law enforcement placed stop sticks in several locations on U.S. Highway 50, but the driver at one point eluded the sticks, traveling into the eastbound path of oncoming traffic at the west entrance to Delta, on the bridge over the Gunnison River, scanner reports said.

The vehicle’s driver was eventually apprehended and a female occupant received medical attention, the scanner reported.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it will be updating the media on the shooting events shortly.