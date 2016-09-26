SHARE

Detective recovering from gunshot wound awake and alert

PARKER — A Douglas County sheriff’s detective who was shot in the chest after arriving at a home to check on a suicidal man earlier this month is awake and communicating with his family.

Det. Dan Brite was critically wounded in a shootout in Parker on Sept. 2.

Authorities say 40-year-old Randall Rodick fled in an RV through a field, firing at police.

Rodick was shot and killed by another officer after the suspect turned his gun toward people at a hospital complex.