Durango school buses banned from traveling Red Mountain Pass

DURANGO — Durango School District 9-R buses will no longer be allowed to travel over Red Mountain Pass in the San Juan Mountains.

The Durango Herald reports that district officials announced Friday that buses will no longer be allowed to travel the pass, which previously had been off-limits in inclement weather.

District Business Services Division Chief Operating Officer Victor Figueroa says the Transportation Department reviews all road conditions each year and has found that the Red Mountain Pass has deteriorated over time. Because of the narrow road bordering sheer drops, the pass will no longer be on bus routes.

District buses will travel to areas on the Western Slope north of Red Mountain Pass via Dove Creek or Moab, Utah, based on road and weather conditions.