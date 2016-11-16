Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Durango school buses banned from traveling Red Mountain Pass

By The AP
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

DURANGO — Durango School District 9-R buses will no longer be allowed to travel over Red Mountain Pass in the San Juan Mountains.

The Durango Herald reports that district officials announced Friday that buses will no longer be allowed to travel the pass, which previously had been off-limits in inclement weather.

District Business Services Division Chief Operating Officer Victor Figueroa says the Transportation Department reviews all road conditions each year and has found that the Red Mountain Pass has deteriorated over time. Because of the narrow road bordering sheer drops, the pass will no longer be on bus routes.

District buses will travel to areas on the Western Slope north of Red Mountain Pass via Dove Creek or Moab, Utah, based on road and weather conditions.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy