Feds cancel Thompson Divide leases, protect Roan top from leasing

The Interior Department has decided to cancel 25 oil and gas leases on about 33,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs.

It also has issued a decision full adopting terms of a 2014 settlement agreement resolving litigation over the Roan Plateau management plan. The decision closes nearly 35,000 acres on the plateau top to oil and gas leasing for the life of the plan. The Bureau of Land Management previously canceled 17 leases on the plateau top and reimbursed the leaseholder, Bill Barrett Corp., under other terms of that settlement.

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell was scheduled to join Bureau of Land Management national director Neil Kornze and Gov. John Hickenlooper to announce the Thompson Divide and Roan Plateau decisions at a news conference in Denver this morning.

The Thompson Divide decision was what oil and gas industry representatives had expected and advocates of protecting Thompson Divide from drilling have been hoping for. The BLM had proposed canceling the leases in a final environmental impact statement earlier this year.

The leases are among 65 White River National Forest leases for which the BLM conducted retroactive environmental review due to a failure to do the review before the leases were issued, or adopt Forest Service environmental analysis.

The industry has threatened to sue if leases are canceled, and also is hoping that the election of Donald Trump could broaden its options to appeal the decision due to Trump’s strong support for fossil fuel development.

Advocates for canceling the Thompson Divide leases point to the strong support for doing so in the Roaring Fork Valley, and the fact that the Forest Service has issued a new oil and gas plan generally barring future leasing in Thompson Divide.

The BLM also will apply new lease stipulations to leases that have yet to developed. But environmentalists are upset that it isn’t also applying those protective measures to other leases that already have oil and gas production. It says it isn’t technically or legally feasible to do so.

Ursa Resources owns seven of the leases to be canceled, and SG Interests owns 18. The BLM says it will cost about $1 million to reimburse the companies for what they paid in lease bid and rental fees. About half of that money was distributed by the federal government to the state, which will have to reimburse the federal government for its portion of the canceled leases.