Fire burns three homes near Glenwood

A fire gutted one home and spread to two more today south of Glenwood Springs.

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District said it was paged to the scene at 6578 Colorado Highway 82 at 1:46 p.m. and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Gusty winds from the blaze caused a brush fire, and the fire ignited the exterior and interior of a second home and burned the roof of a third home but wasn’t believed to have spread inside.

Carbondale Fire Chief Ron Leach said in a late-afternoon news release, “The firefighters on scene have their hands full right now, but they are making good progress. The brush fire has been contained, the fire in the second structure has been knocked down, and the fire in the roof of the third home has been stopped.”

No one was reported to have been injured. The fire’s cause isn’t known, and no loss estimate was immediately available. The first home that burned is believed to be a total loss.

Several other fire departments and other agencies also responded to the scene.



