Fire damages Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials say several people have been displaced by a fire at a Colorado Springs apartment complex that destroyed one unit and damaged eight others.

The Gazette reports that the blaze broke out Sunday night. No injuries were reported, but Colorado Springs fire Capt. Steve Wilch says one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had responded to find smoke coming from the fifth floor of the six-floor building.

Wilch says fire crews evacuated the apartment complex and were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.