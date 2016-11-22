Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Former fire chief admits to theft, misconduct

By The AP
Tuesday, November 22, 2016

DENVER — The former chief of a northeastern Colorado fire department has pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct charges related to allegations that he stole more than $120,000 from the agency.

The Denver Post reports Kurt Vogel pleaded guilty Thursday and agreed to pay restitution.

Logan County prosecutors began investigating the former Sterling Fire Department chief when city officials contacted them about bookkeeping irregularities and missing firefighting equipment.

District Attorney Brittny Lewton says the alleged theft took place between 2010 and 2015.

Court documents say Vogel and his wife deposited fire department funds into their bank accounts and used the money for personal expenses. His wife’s criminal case is ongoing.

Vogel also headed the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, but was fired from the position after his August arrest.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy