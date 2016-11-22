SHARE

Former fire chief admits to theft, misconduct

DENVER — The former chief of a northeastern Colorado fire department has pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct charges related to allegations that he stole more than $120,000 from the agency.

The Denver Post reports Kurt Vogel pleaded guilty Thursday and agreed to pay restitution.

Logan County prosecutors began investigating the former Sterling Fire Department chief when city officials contacted them about bookkeeping irregularities and missing firefighting equipment.

District Attorney Brittny Lewton says the alleged theft took place between 2010 and 2015.

Court documents say Vogel and his wife deposited fire department funds into their bank accounts and used the money for personal expenses. His wife’s criminal case is ongoing.

Vogel also headed the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, but was fired from the position after his August arrest.