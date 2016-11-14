SHARE

Gateway man pleads not guilty in sex-slave case

A Gateway man who pleaded not guilty Monday to chaining up a woman in his basement and sexually assaulting her for months will almost certainly remain in custody ahead of his trial.

An attorney for Claude Wilkerson, 62, entered not-guilty pleas after Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza declined the defense’s request to drastically reduce Wilkerson’s bond.

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin June 12.

Authorities allege Wilkerson, a former Texas death row inmate, kept a 26-year-old woman chained up in his home and repeatedly raped her for months. Mesa County sheriff’s investigators arrested Wilkerson in February after responding to his house on a report that a runaway teenage girl had been found and was living there.

Public defender Scott Troxell had argued last month that Wilkerson’s bond should be reduced from $1 million cash to a $50,000 secured bond, in part because he alleged prosecutors failed to turn over to the defense a police report Wilkerson filed last fall in which he claimed the alleged victim stole jewelry from him.

Troxell has called the case against Wilkerson “weak” and suggested that Wilkerson and the alleged victim were in an intimate relationship.

Timbreza on Monday said the prosecution didn’t do anything wrong by not providing the jewelry theft report to the defense sooner, noting Wilkerson himself filed the report and could presumably fill in his lawyers on the details of it. He also said

Wilkerson’s $1 million bond is “appropriate,” given the alleged crimes, the potential punishment if he’s found guilty and the risk to the community.

Wilkerson is charged with a total of 10 felony and misdemeanor counts, including first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Also on Monday, Timbreza agreed to a prosecution request to review behind closed doors a series of records from the Mesa County Department of Human Services. The details of those records haven’t been made public.