SHARE

GJ man arrested in connection with shooting death of pre-teen

A 41-year-old Grand Junction man arrested in connection with in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy Saturday night at a Pear Park Home, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy James Mushrush was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, prohibited use of a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Carnes said Mushrush agreed to questioning after the Sunday evening shooting at 3060 Sandpiper Ave., and cooperated again this morning when he learned that authorities were looking for him. He was arrested at 10:48 a.m. at the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 659 Market St., Carnes said.

The boy, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was at a sleepover at 3060 Sandpiper Ave. when the shooting occurred, earlier reports said. Someone reported the shooting by calling 911 at 6:18 p.m; the boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and died there later, according to earlier reports.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Check Monday’s Daily Sentinel for a full story.