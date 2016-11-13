Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

GJ man arrested in connection with shooting death of pre-teen

By Staff
Sunday, November 13, 2016

A 41-year-old Grand Junction man arrested in connection with in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy Saturday night at a Pear Park Home, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy James Mushrush was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, prohibited use of a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Carnes said Mushrush agreed to questioning after the Sunday evening shooting at 3060 Sandpiper Ave., and cooperated again this morning when he learned that authorities were looking for him. He was arrested at 10:48 a.m. at the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 659 Market St., Carnes said.

The boy, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was at a sleepover at 3060 Sandpiper Ave. when the shooting occurred, earlier reports said. Someone reported the shooting by calling 911 at 6:18 p.m; the boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and died there later, according to earlier reports.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Check Monday’s Daily Sentinel for a full story.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy