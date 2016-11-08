Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Green Party U.S. Senate candidate hurt in wreck

By Dennis Webb
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

A Carbondale man who ran this year as the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate has been injured in a rollover accident.

Arn Menconi, a former Eagle County commissioner, said on his Facebook page that he suffered four broken ribs and a campaign assistant also was injured but was able to walk away from the incident after his truck rolled several times near Cheyenne, Wyo. The two were returning to Colorado from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Native Americans and others have been protesting an oil pipeline project near the reservation.

Menconi says he and the assistant were near Cheyenne, Wyo., when she fell asleep and the vehicle rolled.

The two went to a hospital but are OK and were able to rent a car and continue on their trip, he said on Facebook.

However, Menconi doesn’t have health insurance, and a fundraising effort for him has been established at http://www.gofundme.com/2nqswx7g.

Menconi wrote on his Facebook page that “when this happened all I could think was ‘this ain’t nothin compared to what the people I’m fighting for experience.’”

Menconi ran on a campaign that included an anti-war stance, opposition to hydraulic fracturing and nuclear energy and support for solar energy, a crackdown on Wall Street, and election reform.

