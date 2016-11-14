Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Hundreds protest against Trump in Denver, Durango

By The AP
Monday, November 14, 2016

DENVER — People gathered in Denver and Durango on Sunday to demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump.

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered at Civic Center Park to listen to speakers and hold up signs with messages like “Don’t Make America Hate Again”.

The Durango Herald reports that several hundred people peacefully lined Main Avenue to protest Trump’s election, mainly sticking to the sidewalk.

Some trucks with Confederate flags passed by and doused the crowd in diesel exhaust, a practice known as “rolling coal.” Police were able to chase some of the trucks down, and issued warnings to the drivers.

Sgt. William Sweetwood says officers told the drivers they were free to express their opinions but not in that way.

