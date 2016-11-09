Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Hunter found after three-day ordeal

By Dennis Webb
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

A hunter missing since Saturday in the Pagoda Lake area northeast of Meeker has been found, uninjured but suffering some ill effects from his ordeal, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said David R. Boelcke, 61, of Michigan was found today when searchers saw him waving at them from a distance.

He was found to be somewhat confused and dehydrated, and also may have suffered from exposure, and was taken from the Dead Horse Loop trailhead by ambulance to be checked at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker.

The sheriff’s office said Boelcke’s family had been in the area since Monday and was at the trailhead to greet him when he came down.

Boelcke had been last seen Saturday morning by his hunting partner, and failed to show up when they were to meet for lunch.

Dozens of people from the sheriff’s office, U.S. Forest Service, local fire and search and rescue entities and other agencies searched on foot, horseback, off-highway vehicles and with dogs and aircraft while looking for Boelcke.

