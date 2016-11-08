Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Independence Pass could remain open until mid-November

By The AP
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

ASPEN — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Independence Pass will remain open this week, despite a plan to close the gate for the winter season.

The Aspen Times reports the department had initially planned to close the gate Monday. But transportation officials instead are working to figure out how much longer they will keep the mountain pass open this year.

Department spokeswoman Tracy Trulove says the 12,000-foot pass could stay open until mid-November if warmer weather conditions continue. A closure won’t happen next week unless a storm strikes the area.

Around this time last year, Independence Pass had closed early for the season because of a storm that brought several inches of snow to the area.

The pass usually reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.

