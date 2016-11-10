SHARE

Man arrested on gun charges in connection to Sunday homicide

A man who was shot and released from a hospital after another shooting Sunday afternoon has been arrested on several felony charges in connection with the case, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Manzanarez, Jr., 34, of Clifton, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon.

Manzanarez’ charges are in connection to the shooting of Shandie Case in the 3200 block of B 1/2 Road on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Wednesday night.

Manzanarez, who had been hospitalized with a single, non-life threatening injury in connection with case, was arrested Wednesday following his release from St. Mary’s Hospital.

Scanner reports from Sunday indicated a man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Also in the case, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Alexander Fedak, 28, on a charge of vehicular eluding, and authorities are trying to determine if they will bring other charges against him.

Fedak allegedly led police on a chase to Delta County, and when authorities made contact with the vehicle, they found Case dead in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her head. Case was 6-months pregnant and Fedak was her boyfriend, police said.

Fedak currently is being held on a $100,000 cash bond at Mesa County Jail.