Man linked to bomb try near Colorado police station indicted

By The AP
Friday, November 4, 2016

DENVER — A man suspected of leaving a backpack bomb outside a police station in a small Colorado mountain town has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. attorney for Colorado and the FBI announced late Wednesday that 64-year-old David Michael Ansberry was formally charged a day earlier.

The n indictment alleges that Ansberry “did knowingly use and attempt to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely a destructive device, against a person and property.”

Investigators say that the San Rafael, California-man was arrested last month in the Oct. 11 incident, after surveillance video captured him at the stores where he bought the cellphones that he expected to trigger the explosive in the town of Nederland.

No court date has been set because the suspect has not been transported to Colorado from Chicago, where he was arrested. He faces a possible life sentence.

