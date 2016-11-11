Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Man sentenced to life as juvenile to be released

By The AP
Friday, November 11, 2016

DENVER — A man who has spent nearly 20 years behind bars after being convicted of his role in an Adams County murder case when he was a juvenile is set to be freed.

The Denver Post reports a district court judge determined Thursday that lawyers for then-17-year-old Giselle Gutierrez-Ruiz were ineffective during his 1998 trial. The judge said the inadequate defense team led to his first-degree murder conviction and life sentence without parole.

Gutierrez-Ruiz, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to lesser counts of second-degree murder and felony menacing and was resentenced to time served—19 years and 19 days.

The judge’s decision came after investigators who helped arrest Gutierrez-Ruiz and the wife of the victim petitioned for his release.

Gutierrez-Ruiz had been driving in 1997 when his passenger shot men in two different cars, killing Rumaldo Castillo-Hernandez.

