Martin headed to victory in Garfield race

Preliminary results show 20-year Garfield County Commissioner John Martin is headed to re-election to serve yet another four-year term after voters weren’t swayed by a campaign in which Democrats accused him of criminal wrongdoing.

“I never take it for granted,” Martin said. “I work hard for every vote.”

Martin has indicated this will be his last term as commissioner.

Martin ran based on his experience, institutional knowledge and accomplishments, and what he believes is a strong record of fiscal responsibility by the county during his tenure. Acha, who does construction estimating and consulting work, called for more economic diversification and an increased focus on addressing housing and health care affordability issues.

Acha and local Democratic leaders also launched an investigation into the actions of Martin and other county commissioners based on numerous open records requests they filed with the county. They accused commissioners of actions such as overspending for the purchases of property, and specifically accused Martin of “double-dipping” by charging the county for travel-related expenses he’d already been reimbursed for by the organization Colorado Counties Inc. Martin has denied any wrongdoing, and says auditors who looked into his expense reimbursement claims misunderstood the situation surrounding them. He did repay $1,800 to the county following the audit, with the help of fellow commissioners Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson, who chipped in $400 apiece.

Local Democratic leaders have asked for a criminal investigation of the matter. Ninth Judicial District Attorney Sherry Caloia has cited a conflict of interest and asked a judge to have a special prosecutor consider the matter. Local Republican leaders have been highly critical of the Democrats’ campaign tactics.

Martin said of those tactics, “I’ve never experienced anything like that. It sounded like a national campaign that I see on TV and I was surprised that I was involved in that kind of stuff.

“… I think I just stayed the same and always rose above any of the negative stuff and never threw any negative back,” he said.