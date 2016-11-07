SHARE

Missing hunter found, second still missing

A missing hunter was found this morning on the Grand Mesa but the search for another continues in Rio Blanco County.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff and search and rescue personnel found the Grand Mesa hunter around 6 a.m. this morning in difficult terrain about three hours from his camp near Bull Creek Reservoir. The hunter is in good condition.

Meanwhile, the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old hunter from Michigan was last seen near at 8 a.m. Saturday morning near his hunting camp by Pagoda Lake.

His hunting partner told authorities the two were hunting near the lake and were supposed to meet for lunch but the hunter never showed up.

Authorities were notified Sunday of the man’s absence and a search began. The sheriff’s office expected searchers to use dogs and aircraft to continue the search today.