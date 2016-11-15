SHARE

Montrose authorities name officer who shot, killed suspect on Friday

Law enforcement authorities in Montrose today identified the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect Friday in the west end of the county.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bruce Schmalz, a three-year veteran, is currently on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation from the Seventh Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team. The sheriff’s office is also conducting an internal investigation of the incident on their own.

The suspect’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, have yet to be made public, pending the investigation.