Montrose High hires new football coach

Montrose High School football coach Jim Scarry resigned Tuesday after two seasons leading the program. Scarry was 11-9 during his tenure and the the Indians missed the playoffs in both seasons.

Scarry was a longtime offensive line coach under Todd Casebier, who left Montrose to coach Fruita Monument after a decade of building up the program.

Montrose Athletic Director Lyle Wright confirmed the resignation and announced the promoton of offensive coordinator of Brett Mertens to head coach.

Mertens, a Colorado native, coached at Crean Lutheran in California for seven seasons before joining Montrose’s staff this season.

Scarry told The Daily Sentinel that he will remain with the program as an assistant coach.

See Wednesday’s Daily Sentinel for more on this story.