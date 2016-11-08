Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Montrose High hires new football coach

By Matt Meyer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Montrose High School football coach Jim Scarry resigned Tuesday after two seasons leading the program. Scarry was 11-9 during his tenure and the the Indians missed the playoffs in both seasons.

Scarry was a longtime offensive line coach under Todd Casebier, who left Montrose to coach Fruita Monument after a decade of building up the program.

Montrose Athletic Director Lyle Wright confirmed the resignation and announced the promoton of offensive coordinator of Brett Mertens to head coach.

Mertens, a Colorado native, coached at Crean Lutheran in California for seven seasons before joining Montrose’s staff this season.

Scarry told The Daily Sentinel that he will remain with the program as an assistant coach.

See Wednesday’s Daily Sentinel for more on this story.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy