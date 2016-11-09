SHARE

Monument entrance fees to increase in January

Colorado National Monument is pressing ahead with plans to increase entrance fees in 2017, but will do so in a phased approach after taking into account public feedback.

National Parks Service officials announced today that most fees will go up Jan. 1. Private vehicle fees will go from $10 to $15, motorcycle fees will double from $5 to $10 and an annual monument pass will jump from $25 to $40. A pass for a pedestrian or bicyclist will hold at $5 in 2017.

Fees will go up again in 2019 — to $20 for a private vehicle, $15 for a motorcycle and $10 for a pedestrian or bicyclist. The annual pass will remain at $40.

Monument officials announced this summer a proposal to hike entrance fees and held a series of meetings to gather feedback before making an official decision. Officials received 62 responses during the period in which they solicited feedback. They said a little more than half were in favor of the increases, although they said many citizens were disappointed that some of the fees would be doubled or tripled. That led local management at the monument to propose a phased approach.

“We were encouraged by the thoughtful and well-considered responses to the proposals,” Superintendent Ken Mabery said in a statement. “It is important that we balance the need for additional funding to support park visitors while ensuring that our site remains affordable and accessible to everyone.”

This will be the first entrance fee increase at the monument since 2011.

Monument officials say the additional revenue generated by the increased fees will be used to upgrade campground restrooms, rehabilitate the LIberty Cap trail and replace the outdated Visitor Center film, as well as a number of other smaller projects.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Daily Sentinel.