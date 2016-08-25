SHARE

Mother dies after rescuing 2-year-old from Lake Powell

SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old mother has died after she jumped into Lake Powell to rescue her 2-year-old son.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials say the woman was boating near Halls Crossing on Tuesday when the toddler fell overboard and she jumped in the water to rescue him.

The woman was able to get her son back into the boat, but once she was pulled from the water she was unresponsive.

National Park Service, San Juan County Sherriff’s Office and Utah State Parks are investigating the incident.