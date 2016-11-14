Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Officer, suspect ID’d in fatal shooting

By Gabrielle Porter
Monday, November 14, 2016

The man killed after being shot by a Grand Junction police officer Nov. 11 has been identified as 24-year-old Brian Gaither of Grand Junction, according to a press release from the department.

Gaither had two active warrants for his arrest, one of which stemmed from a parole violation, when he was stopped by police near South Ninth Street and Pitkin Avenue shortly after midnight Nov. 11. The second warrant was issued several days earlier on Nov. 7 after a traffic stop with Grand Junction police officers. During that stop, Gaither fled, and was seen carrying a gun, the release said.


Gaither was shot in the chest and abdomen by Officer Jacob Steele, who has worked for the Grand Junction Police Department since 2008, the release said. Investigators later found a handgun in Gaither’s car. Steele’s leg was injured during the incident; he was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital and later released. He remains on administrative leave during the internal investigation of the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy