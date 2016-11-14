SHARE

Officer, suspect ID’d in fatal shooting

The man killed after being shot by a Grand Junction police officer Nov. 11 has been identified as 24-year-old Brian Gaither of Grand Junction, according to a press release from the department.

Gaither had two active warrants for his arrest, one of which stemmed from a parole violation, when he was stopped by police near South Ninth Street and Pitkin Avenue shortly after midnight Nov. 11. The second warrant was issued several days earlier on Nov. 7 after a traffic stop with Grand Junction police officers. During that stop, Gaither fled, and was seen carrying a gun, the release said.



Gaither was shot in the chest and abdomen by Officer Jacob Steele, who has worked for the Grand Junction Police Department since 2008, the release said. Investigators later found a handgun in Gaither’s car. Steele’s leg was injured during the incident; he was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital and later released. He remains on administrative leave during the internal investigation of the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel.