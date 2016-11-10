Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Officers cleared in fatal shooting at CU of man with machete

By The AP
Thursday, November 10, 2016

BOULDER — Boulder’s district attorney has concluded that the fatal shooting of a machete-wielding man at the University of Colorado by two officers was justified.

The Daily Camera reports District Attorney Stan Garnett cleared the officers of wrongdoing in the Oct. 5 death of 28-year-old Brandon Simmons. Garnett said Wednesday that the former Marine from Thornton presented a significant danger to CU Officer Clay Austin and Boulder police Officer Jason Connor.

Investigators say Simmons brandished the machete during an altercation in the parking lot of the university’s sports complex and then went inside the building.

He went into a stairwell, where he tried to gain access to different floors which required a key card.

Police say the officers opened fire after Simmons refused to drop the knife and advanced toward them.

