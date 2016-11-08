SHARE

Officials warn motorists to be on lookout for wildlife

FRISCO — Colorado wildlife officials are urging drivers to use caution when on state roads now that dusk is arriving earlier and the chances of hitting wildlife is more likely.

The Summit Daily News reports that Jason Duetsch with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the end of daylight savings time coincides with “peak mating time” for deer and other wildlife. He says animals are more likely to be crossing roads and highways while visibility for drivers is poor.

Motorists are encouraged to stop, slow down, honk or flash their headlights when they see wildlife on or near the road.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the average property damage cost of animal-vehicle collisions is estimated at more than $3,000.