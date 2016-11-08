Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Officials warn motorists to be on lookout for wildlife

By The AP
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

FRISCO — Colorado wildlife officials are urging drivers to use caution when on state roads now that dusk is arriving earlier and the chances of hitting wildlife is more likely.

The Summit Daily News reports that Jason Duetsch with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the end of daylight savings time coincides with “peak mating time” for deer and other wildlife. He says animals are more likely to be crossing roads and highways while visibility for drivers is poor.

Motorists are encouraged to stop, slow down, honk or flash their headlights when they see wildlife on or near the road.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the average property damage cost of animal-vehicle collisions is estimated at more than $3,000.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy