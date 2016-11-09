SHARE

Parachute backs trustees on retail pot

Parachute residents are putting to rest any questions about whether they support the town trustees’ decision to let the retail marijuana industry into town.

Voters are overwhelmingly deciding to reject a citizen initiative to prohibit retail marijuana sales, growing and other facilities in Parachute, according to preliminary Garfield County election results.

The decision came as they also are approving a 5 percent excise tax on manufactured marijuana products, term limits for trustees and authorization to provide broadband services.

Town officials have said the trustees’ decision to authorize marijuana businesses was necessary as a way of helping the town recovery economically and financially following the slowdown of local oil and gas development. The town plans to use marijuana revenues to help it pursue a master plan for diversifying its economy, such as through new recreational amenities.

“I’m just glad that we’re past this. I believe the citizens have spoken loud and clear,” said Mayor Roy McClung.

Voters already had something to say on the marijuana issue this spring when they rejected the proposed recall of McClung and two other trustees for supporting having a retail marijuana industry in town. Pam Jarrett, a leader in the recall effort and this fall’s initiative to repeal retail marijuana, ran for a trustee seat this spring and came in last place.

Voters also previously passed an excise tax on marijuana grow operations.

Jarrett has said her goal all along has been to just let residents make the decision on whether to allow marijuana operations in Parachute. She’s been concerned about the high-profile locations of some facilities in town, the proximity of some to homes, and the fact that one is on the street leading to Grand Valley High School.

Three retail stores are currently operating in town. McClung said he thinks others are waiting in the wings to come forward and invest in marijuana businesses now that the uncertainty over the industry’s future is over.

He’s also glad the town won’t be faced with the question of what to do about the existing businesses had the prohibition measure passed. It was unclear if they would have been grandfathered in and allowed to remain or forced to close.