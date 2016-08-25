SHARE

Prices announced for returning Winter Park ski train

WINTER PARK — Winter Park and Amtrak have released the schedules and ticket prices for a revived ski train.

Adult tickets are as low as $39 each way, and two children ages 2-12 can ride for half-fare with each adult ticket.

The trains carrying more than 500 passengers will depart Union Station at 7 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m., allowing stays up to a week.

The Denver-owned ski resort and Amtrak announced that they’re reviving the popular day trips this upcoming ski season.

The train ran between Denver and Winter Park every ski season from 1940 to 2009, when then-owner Philip Anschutz shut the service down because of rising costs.

The Colorado Transportation Commission this week announced a $1.5 million grant to help build an ADA-compliant boarding platform and rail improvements.