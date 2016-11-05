SHARE

Prison for man who offered to buy guns for anyone on YouTube

DENVER — A judge has ordered federal prison for a man who posted a YouTube video offering to help anyone, including criminals, buy guns.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Allen Francis was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for crimes including lying to federal licensed firearms dealers. Jurors convicted Francis in July.

Prosecutors say Francis posted a YouTube video saying, “I’m here to help you get your guns,” and he did not care whether his customers were felons or sex offenders. Francis then agreed to sell an assault rifle to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He later sold two handguns to a confidential informant, knowing he was a convicted felon banned from possessing guns.

Denver’s ATF Special Agent in Charge Ken Croke says Francis knew he was breaking the law.