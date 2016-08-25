SHARE

Remains found in Utah could be hiker missing since 2011

KAMAS, Utah — Authorities believe they have found the remains of an Australian hiker who went missing more than five years ago in Utah’s High Uinta Mountains.

Summit and Duchesne county sheriff’s offices said Wednesday that the skeletal remains were found Friday near Allsop Lake by a father and son from Coalville. They were next to items that belonged to 64-year-old Eric Robinson, an outdoorsman who took hiking excursions to the Himalayas.

The remains were found about 10 miles away from where Robinson was last seen on Aug. 2, 2011, in the Yellowstone Creek Drainage. He started walking the 60-mile Highline Trail on July 28 and was expected to fly to British Columbia on Aug. 7 for another hike.

The remains were taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for DNA testing.