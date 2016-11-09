SHARE

Republican defeats incumbent in 9th DA race

Republican challenger Jeff Cheney has ousted Democratic incumbent Sherry Caloia in the race for 9th Judicial District attorney.

Cheney emerged the victor in a three-way race that also included unaffiliated candidate Chip McCrory. The district includes Garfield, Rio Blanco and Pitkin counties.

Cheney received 15,304 votes, or 46 percent. Caloia got 11,934 votes, or 36 percent, and McCrory received 6,046 votes, or 18 percent, as of results available shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Those results weren’t final.

Cheney didn’t return calls for comment Tuesday night and Caloia declined to comment.

All three candidates were involved in a successful 2005 effort to recall the then-DA. Colleen Truden was the first DA in state history to be recalled. Caloia was a leader in that recall effort. Cheney had resigned as a deputy DA under Truden and served as campaign manager for Martin Beeson, who also quit as a deputy DA under Truden and was elected to replace her. Cheney served as his assistant DA.

McCrory ran as a write-in candidate in that recall election. He worked as a prosecutor for a previous 9th DA, Mac Myers.

Disagreement over how to run the office has continued since 2005, with Caloia successfully unseating Beeson in 2012. Caloia had contended Beeson made a practice of overcharging defendants.

McCrory said during this year’s campaign that he was the most experienced of the three as a prosecutor, with 16 years in that capacity. He’s currently a criminal defense attorney, and said he wanted to return professionalism and accountability to the DA’s office.

Cheney cited his more than 10 years of prosecutorial experience. He also served in the military in Iraq and is a military defense attorney.

The campaign between the three centered on issues such as Caloia’s sometimes-strained relationship with law enforcement over plea-bargaining decisions and the evidence standards her office requires to support search warrant affidavit requests. Cheney also sought during the campaign to distinguish himself from Beeson in terms of how he would act as DA.

He cited what he called a lack of confidence in Caloia’s office across the 9th District, contending she dismisses too many cases and doesn’t do enough to stand up for victims.

Caloia had said she had a low case dismissal rate because she was careful not to file charges to begin with if she lacked adequate evidence.

She also touted a program she started that let people with minor charges be diverted from the court system into a rehabilitation program if they have no criminal record.