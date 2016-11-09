Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

RESULTS: Tipton leads in 3rd CD race, Bennet leading Glenn for Senate

By Staff
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Initial results for regional and statewide races in the November 2016 general election, as reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office:

U.S. Representative — District 3
Scott Tipton (Republican) 56 percent
Gail Schwartz (Democrat) 40 percent
Gaylon Kent (Libertarian) 5 percent

U.S. Senator — Colorado
Michael Bennet 49 percent
Darryl Glenn 45 percent

State Board of Education Member — District 3
Joyce Rankin (Republican) 62 percent
Christine Pacheco-Kovaleski (Democrat) 38 percent

State Senator — District 8
Randy Baumgardner (Republican)     54 percent
Emily Tracy (Democrat)     46 percent

State Representative — District 61
Bob Schutt (Republican)   44 percent
Millie Hamner (Democrat)  56 percent

