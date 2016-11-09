RESULTS: Tipton leads in 3rd CD race, Bennet leading Glenn for Senate
Initial results for regional and statewide races in the November 2016 general election, as reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office:
U.S. Representative — District 3
Scott Tipton (Republican) 56 percent
Gail Schwartz (Democrat) 40 percent
Gaylon Kent (Libertarian) 5 percent
U.S. Senator — Colorado
Michael Bennet 49 percent
Darryl Glenn 45 percent
State Board of Education Member — District 3
Joyce Rankin (Republican) 62 percent
Christine Pacheco-Kovaleski (Democrat) 38 percent
State Senator — District 8
Randy Baumgardner (Republican) 54 percent
Emily Tracy (Democrat) 46 percent
State Representative — District 61
Bob Schutt (Republican) 44 percent
Millie Hamner (Democrat) 56 percent
COMMENTS