RESULTS: Tipton leads in 3rd CD race, Bennet leading Glenn for Senate

Initial results for regional and statewide races in the November 2016 general election, as reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office:

U.S. Representative — District 3

Scott Tipton (Republican) 56 percent

Gail Schwartz (Democrat) 40 percent

Gaylon Kent (Libertarian) 5 percent

U.S. Senator — Colorado

Michael Bennet 49 percent

Darryl Glenn 45 percent

State Board of Education Member — District 3

Joyce Rankin (Republican) 62 percent

Christine Pacheco-Kovaleski (Democrat) 38 percent

State Senator — District 8

Randy Baumgardner (Republican) 54 percent

Emily Tracy (Democrat) 46 percent

State Representative — District 61

Bob Schutt (Republican) 44 percent

Millie Hamner (Democrat) 56 percent