RESULTS: Palisade pot passing, Justman and Pugliese lead

Initial results for local races and questions in the November 2016 general election, as reported by the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office:

Town of Palisade Referred Measure 2C (Retail marijuana stores)

Yes 55 percent

No 45 percent

Mesa County Commissioner, District 1

John Justman (Republican) 56 percent

Mel Mulder (Democrat) 27 percent

Jim Doody (Unaffiliated) 18 percent

Mesa County Commissioner, District 3

Rose Pugliese (Republican) 63 percent

David Edwards (Democrat) 37 percent