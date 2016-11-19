SHARE

SG files to drill in Thompson Divide

Energy company SG Interests has fired the next salvo in the battle over Thompson Divide, applying for a drilling permit there a day after the Bureau of Land Management canceled 18 of its Thompson Divide leases.

The action served as a reminder that, as SG said in a news release after Thursday’s lease cancellation, “The BLM lease cancellation does not end the issue of future oil and gas development in the Thompson Divide.”

From SG’s perspective, that’s because it still owns lease rights in the 9,200-acre area known as the Wolf Creek Storage Unit. Wolf Creek is used by Black Hills Energy to store natural gas in depleted underground formations to meeting area customer needs. But SG says it is looking to develop deeper formations there — namely, the Mancos shale, which the U.S. Geological Survey recently estimated to hold the second-highest recoverable amount of gas among domestic shale formations.

David Ludlam, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, announced SG’s filing of the permit application in a news release Friday afternoon.

The Thompson Divide is southwest of Glenwood Springs. The BLM on Thursday canceled undeveloped 25 Thompson Divide leases following a retroactive environmental review it said it needed to conduct for 65 leases in the White River National Forest. The lease cancellations were a significant victory for those seeking to protect Thompson Divide from drilling.

However, the Wolf Creek leases weren’t part of the lease review and SG’s leases there remain in place.

SG last year held what’s called a staking visit where it was considering drilling a Wolf Creek well, to help in identifying and addressing BLM and Forest Service concerns. However, it never proceeded with filing for a permit to drill a well.

Asked earlier this month about where things stood on trying to drill that well, SG vice president Robbie Guinn said it was on hold, as SG waited to see what happened with the retroactive environmental review of its other leases.

However, he said that assuming its 18 leases got canceled, it could go out and drill the Wolf Creek well to better define the gas resource in that area and what kind of resource existed beneath the leases that were canceled.

SG could use that information in making a property takings claim in the lawsuit it expects to file over the lease cancellation, Guinn said. The BLM is reimbursing SG and Ursa Resources, the owner of the seven other canceled leases, about $1 million in total, an amount that primarily covers what was paid to originally acquire the leases at auction. SG says that leaves it holding the bag for other money it has spent in connection with the leases, and also fails to recognize the value of the gas resource it could have developed.

Drilling the Wolf Creek well also could help SG assess whether it would be worth developing its Wolf Creek leases, and what natural gas price would warrant such production. Advocates for protecting Thompson Divide say it wouldn’t be economical to develop wells in the area, given the road-access and other costs and the amount of gas the area is likely to hold. SG points to a highly productive Mancos shale well it drilled several miles away in arguing that the Thompson Divide likely contains a lot of gas.

Dozens of protesters of Thompson Divide drilling showed up last year during SG’s Wolf Creek site visit. Zane Kessler, executive director of the Thompson Divide Coalition, said he expects its permit application will be “met with the same opposition their last proposal was.”

“At this point Glenwood Springs, Garfield County, all affected communities think that’s a horrible idea” to drill at Wolf Creek, he said. “They’re still not listening to the public sentiment and that’s disappointing. The community is unified against that proposal.”

A big concern for Glenwood Springs and Garfield County has been SG’s desire to use Four-Mile Road outside Glenwood Springs as its access route for drilling the well. The road would direct drilling traffic into Glenwood Springs, which already experiences heavy traffic congestion.

Local BLM spokesman David Boyd said Friday he didn’t know if the agency had received SG’s drilling permit application. He said the first thing the BLM would do if it received it is review it to see if it’s complete or more information needed to be submitted.

Once it’s complete, the proposal would be subject to an environmental review process, mostly likely an environmental assessment. The review would be led by the Forest Service, which manages the land where the well would be drilled.

Ludlam said that if the presidential election had turned out differently, it probably would have taken SG years to get an approval to drill the well. But he expects things to move much more quickly under the administration of Donald Trump, who has said he favors removing obstacles to development of oil, gas and coal.

Ludlam said opponents of Thompson Divide drilling may be thinking they can stop the drilling from being approved.

“Maybe they can, but I don’t think this is easy now,” he said.

Kessler said he hopes his coalition might have an opportunity to work with SG to resolve the issue involving the remaining leases and look at “ways to make them whole on that investment.”

The coalition previously had tried to buy out SG’s Thompson Divide leases but SG said the offer was too low. SG also has sought unsuccessfully to trade its Thompson Divide leases for others in western Colorado.