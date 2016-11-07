Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Small earthquake shakes northern Colorado

By The AP
Monday, November 7, 2016

KERSEY — Officials say a small earthquake shook a rural area in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the epicenter of the 3.1 magnitude Sunday morning quake is believed to be about a mile northwest of Kersey.

Paul Caruso, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, says scientists don’t expect to see any damage from the quake. He says people may have noticed a bit of shaking or lamps swinging back and forth.

