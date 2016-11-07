Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Smell from Boulder marijuana grow draws $14,000 in fines

By The AP
Monday, November 7, 2016

BOULDER — The smell from a Boulder marijuana grow facility has earned the facility’s operator $14,000 in fines.

The Daily Camera reports that the Dandelion Grow earned its second odor violation this month, costing the grow $10,000 — more than any other single fine the city has administered since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2014.

Boulder spokeswoman Sarah Huntley says Dandelion was fined after it did not fix the smell problem despite a two-month-long city intervention where they tried to mitigate the odor. Huntley says the smell of pot from the facility frequently drifts to nearby homes.

Dandelion officials did not respond to requests for comment.

